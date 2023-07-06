SALTILLO – Saltillo aldermen didn’t have to look far to find their new fire chief.
The Board of Alderman officially named Assistant Chief Chris Jenkins as the new chief Wednesday night. He had been serving as interim chief.
The move was one of several actions by the board affecting the fire department. Aldermen revamped the department to eliminate one position, give full-time firefighters a raise and change the way the department handles out of town calls.
Jenkins, a longtime member of the department, was tapped as interim chief after former Chief Mark Nowell resigned to take a job with the Tupelo Fire Department. But the interim label was only there for five days before the Wednesday night vote named him chief with an annual salary of $54,601.
Two weeks ago, aldermen voted to make the next fire chief work a shift like the other full-time firefighters. Previously, the chief worked Monday through Friday. In moving Jenkins up to fire chief, the board eliminated the assistant chief position.
“That freed up money to allow us to give all the full-time firefighters a 6% raise,” said Mayor Copey Grantham. “And with six on full-time, we are able to have three shifts with two firefighters on duty all the time.”
The other change is that the full-time firefighters will no longer respond to calls outside the city.
In the past, Saltillo would assist volunteer fire departments in the county. With full-time employees, Saltillo could respond quicker, getting on scene to fight the fire well before the volunteers could arrive.
“Calls out in the county were making up 60 percent of our calls,” Grantham said. “But once they are on the scene, they legally can’t leave to respond to a call in the city. That would leave us with no coverage for several hours at a time.”
Under the new policy, volunteer firefighters with the Saltillo Fire Department would be allowed to assist with calls outside the city limits.
“We will still respond to the industrial park,” Grantham said. “They pay us $12,000 a year and have never had a fire call. Plus, you don’t have to leave the city limits to get to it.”
The Turner Industrial Park is not part of the city limits but it is effectively surrounded by the city.
The Saltillo Fire Department is a hybrid, with a handful of full-time employees augmented by up to 30 volunteer firefighters. The department has held a Class 6 rating from the Mississippi State Rating Bureau since 2017. In order to drop to a Class 5 rating, one of the things the city would have to do is staff all three shifts with at least three firefighters.
