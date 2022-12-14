Saltillo police charge pair with drug possession By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 1 of 2 Anderson Hood Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO – A Lee County couple was jailed recently for drugs following a traffic stop.Saltillo police pulled over a car on a routine traffic stop Dec. 3. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that both occupants were in possession of methamphetamine.Brandon Michael Hood, 29, of County Road 2254, Saltillo; and Victoria Anderson, 27, of County Road 931, Guntown; were arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.Both were booked into the Lee County Jail. Anderson has since been released on bond. Hood remains incarcerated. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Possession Saltillo Criminal Law Crime Law Drug Traffic Stop Lee County Police Brandon Michael Hood William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you