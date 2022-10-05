SALTILLO • The Saltillo Police Department, in conjunction with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, recently charged three people in separate arrests.
Police and narcotics agents went to a Saltillo address on Oct. 5 to serve a felony warrant on James Michael Ross for possession of methamphetamine. While at the residence, officers found a felony amount of methamphetamine, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Ross, 38, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine. He is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a previous drug possession charge.
Courtney Nicole Barnett, 33, was arrested at the same time and charged with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct.
Neither Ross nor Bennett has had their initial court appearance for the setting of bond.
In a separate case, Saltillo police made a routine traffic stop on Sept. 25. After making contact with the driver, it was determined he was wanted by a nearby law enforcement agency. Edward Calvin Frazier, 39, of Gary Street, Saltillo, was arrested on the warrants.
While he was being booked into the Lee County Adult Jail, jail personnel found a felony amount of hydrocodone on him. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to blue lights and improper equipment.
