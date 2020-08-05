SALTILLO • By September, every Saltillo police patrol vehicle will have a new in-car camera and every officer on patrol will be sporting a new body camera.
The Saltillo Board of Aldermen agreed Tuesday night to spend more than $27,000 to purchase eight in-car systems and nine body cameras. Police Chief Grant Bailey said the equipment should be here in about three weeks.
“Once they get here, we will install them in-house,” Bailey said. “Then we will get the city’s IT folks to set up the servers and computer connections.
“The way it is designed, when an officer pulls into the building, the in-car video is automatically downloaded to the server. The body cameras download when the officer plugs them in to the charger.”
The in-car cameras will record audio and video out the front windshield as well as the back seat. The body cameras will also include audio of the officer’s interactions with the public.
The system will allow each officer to review the video and audio but they will not be able to delete or edit the files.
“One of the things we have to do now is sit down and work out a policy,” Bailey said. “Other cities have already done most of the work. We’ll have to go through their policies and see what fits best with us.”
Body camera policies spell out when officers are required to turn the cameras on, when they can turn them off and specifies any disciplinary actions for failure to do so. In-car systems are typically on all the time but start recording when the blue lights are activated.
While the department has had in-car cameras for years, he has been looking at body cams for the last couple of years.
“I’m not a micromanager and don’t want to tell a grown man how to do their job,” Bailey said. “But these are a sign of the times. It is a must-have not only for the officer but also for the public.”
The camera footage can be used not only in courts to prove a suspect committed a crime, they can also be used during allegations of police brutality or misconduct.
The initial order through Martel Electronics for eight in-car cameras, eight body cameras and the necessary servers will cost $26,998.83. Bailey said that would cover all of the full-time patrol officers in the department.
Alderman Donald Cullum asked that the department purchase a ninth body camera to be used whenever a part-time officer is on patrol. Following the initial order, Bailey will then order another body camera for $500.
The department’s current in-car cameras were purchased at different times over the years. Some are around 15 years old and record files directly to DVD. The newer cameras will be higher resolution and offer better image quality both during the day and at night.