SALTILLO • The Saltillo community commended its police department with a short reception Thursday to recognize its efforts during the recent ice storm.
Police Chief Grant Bailey took to social media and the radio in mid-February to give citizens daily updates about road conditions and reminding people to stay off the roads if at all possible.
Tanya Mayo, who works with Lee County 911, saw firsthand the impact of the department's efforts and organized a reception to thank officers.
"During the week of the ice storm, the entire police department went above and beyond what they had to do," Mayo said. "They were out there driving the roads to keep us safe, while giving daily updates on the conditions. The fact that there were no wrecks that week is absolutely amazing. Saltillo Police, you are our heroes."
When the storm first hit and authorities became aware of the seriousness of the winter weather, Bailey and Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith had discussions about imposing a curfew to keep people off the streets and out of danger. Bailey decided to go with a friendlier option: Making sure the community was as informed as possible.
He talked with the officers on patrol to get updates and put out that information on the department's Facebook page and then record audio versions to be aired on the radio.
"It might not seem like much to make a post on Facebook but it was nerve-wracking," Bailey said. "I wanted to make sure we had the most accurate information and that it sounded professional. And I don't know how many times we had to stop and start over again while recording for the radio to make sure I didn't stumble."
The citizens took heed of the repeated warnings to stay off the roads and traffic was incredibly light all week. Fewer cars on the roads translated into no serious wrecks or injuries.
"We did see cars sliding off into ditches or getting stuck in a parking lot," Bailey said. "But there was nothing serious and no real property damage."
And the chief knew firsthand how slippery the roads were. His police vehicle couldn't navigate the streets to his house. An officer in one of the city's all wheel drive Ford Explorers had to pick him up every morning and carry him back and forth to work.
When the ice, sleet and snow did not quickly melt, he knew the department had to keep doing the updates.
"This was the worst (winter weather) we have had in years," Bailey said. "We've had ice before, but never six or seven days where it wouldn't go away. The updates were a group effort by the department, something simple that we should have been doing."
The chief was shocked when he first learned the community wanted to thank the department for what he considered just doing their job.
"It's kind of humbling to be standing here," Bailey said during Thursday's reception. "Personally I don't think we went above and beyond. We didn't do anymore than we should have."