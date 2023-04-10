SALTILLO – With the land donated and the state legislature pitching in $1 million, the city of Saltillo is moving forward with a new, standalone fire station.
But the city is moving slowly. The original estimate for the three-bay station was $2 million. Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham said the price tag will have to be trimmed at least $400,000 unless additional funding sources are found.
“We were awarded $1 million from the legislature for construction,” Grantham said. “We will have to take about $100,000 from reserves to do the dirt work and then issue about $500,000 in bonds to cover the rest. We can’t go over $1.6 million.”
Aldermen will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday to issue a request for qualifications to hire an engineer to kick off the project.
Earlier this month, the Lee County Board of Supervisors donated a parcel of land on the north end of the Turner Industrial Park for the site of the future fire station. But the 1-acre lot on Turner Industrial Park Road next to the Krystal restaurant sits in the Euclatubba Creek bottom.
“The land has to be raised about 5 feet,” Grantham said. “And since it will cost more than $75,000, we will have to send it out for bids.”
The mayor hopes state and federal money will pay for the bulk of the project. Grantham and Fire Chief Mark Nowell traveled to Jackson in early April to meet with their local delegation, Sen. Chad McMahan and Rep. Jerry Turner. The Mississippi legislature has set aside $1 million in funding for the project.
Governor Tate Reeves has until April 22 to sign the massive $700 million allocation bill. As he did last year, Reeves could also use line-item veto to cut any projects he chooses, so the money isn't guaranteed.
Saltillo officials are also hopeful that federal monies can be secured as well. The mayor plans to travel to Washington, D.C. later this year to ask Sen. Roger Wicker for another $500,000 in federal funding. If the money is unavailable for the building, Grantham plans to ask for the money to be put toward a ladder truck.
When the state fire ratings bureau visited in February, they said the department had exceeded its capacity and needed ladder truck, which will not fit in the current station.
Since the summer of 2001, the Saltillo Fire Department has been housed in a 58,000-square-foot former furniture factory, along with city administration and courts, as well as the water, police and public works departments. That building is 50 years old and no longer suits the needs of the fire department.
The Saltillo Fire Department is a hybrid, with a handful of full-time employees augmented by up to 30 volunteer firefighters. In recent years, the number of full-time employees has grown to six and allows at least one to be on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Nowell said.
The department has held a Class 6 rating from the Mississippi State Rating Bureau since 2017. In order to drop to a Class 5 rating, one of the things the city would have to do is staff all three shifts with at least three firefighters.
