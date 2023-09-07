SALTILLO – A north Lee County city is banking on fines paid by uninsured motorists to make up a $64,000 budgetary shortfall.
Under a proposal first floated past aldermen last week, the city will install cameras with license plate readers on U.S. Highway 45 and ticket motorists who do not have the state-required liability insurance. If the program is adopted, the city will collect $100 per ticket and projected revenues for the next year at more than $66,000.
“That’s actually a very conservative estimate (of revenues),” said Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes. “More than 40,000 vehicles travel that highway every day and an average of about one-third of the vehicles in the state don’t have insurance.”
Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham was recently approached by Securix Systems with the proposal to install the automated tag-reading cameras along the four-lane highway that serves as a major north-south thoroughfare for the eastern half of the state.
According to Saltillo city attorney Chris Evans, the cameras will be connected with the state insurance database to determine if the vehicle has the state-required insurance. When the system locates a vehicle suspected of not having insurance, it will send the photograph and information to someone at the police department.
A human will review the information, and if it is verified that the car is not insured, the car's owner will receive a ticket for the violation in the mail.
“When they get the ticket, the owner could either come to court or pay a fine through a diversion, whether in full or on a payment plan,” Evans said. “Because it is a diversion, there would not be a conviction on their record.”
Officials expect most people to take the simpler route and just pay the $315 fine. Of that figure Saltillo will get $100. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety will get $75. The other $140 will go to Securix.
“The company will get the lion’s share of the money, but they are doing the lion’s share of the work,” Haynes said.
There are virtually no costs for the city. The company will pay for the cameras, hardware, installation and upkeep of the equipment. Securix will also cover the initial review of images. The city will have to pay someone to review the tickets and be responsible for mailing the tickets.
The proposal calls for a four-year contract that can be canceled with 30 days' notice.
While the system is set up to look primarily for uninsured motorists, if it spots a license plate associated with a stolen car or an Amber Alert, it will automatically alert law enforcement.
Highway 45 is a major traffic artery, and many people use it on a regular basis. The system will take that into account and not send multiple citations for the same vehicle traveling the road often. For that same reason, Securix is limiting the number of cities where they will install cameras.
The system is currently up and operating in Senatobia and Ocean Springs.
“Speaking with Chief (Mark) Dunston in Ocean Springs he could not say enough good things about it,” Haynes said.
Mayor Grantham said he spoke with city clerk in Senatobia and “they were happy with the program as well.”
The company should be in town next week scoping out camera locations. The system could be operational within 90 days.
