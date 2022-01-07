SALTILLO • Police in two northeast Mississippi cities are looking for the same Black male suspected of robbing banks in Saltillo and West Point just hours apart.
According to Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney, a light-skinned Black male walked into the BancorpSouth Bank branch at 2541 Highway 145, just north of the McDonald's in Saltillo, around 11:30 a.m. Minutes later, he walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.
According to reports, the suspect was a Black male with alight complexion, wearing a black Alabama hoodie with a red lining and a black ski mask. He was reportedly carrying a black pistol and put the money in a black trash bag.
Following the robbery, the suspect walked out the bank's south entrance and walked away to the west. Authorities said the suspect was seen walking behind the nearby State Farm Insurance office. The suspect was seen driving away in a newer model (possibly 2020 or 2021) gray Dodge Durango headed north on Highway 45.
Officials said no one was hurt in the robbery.
West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said a Black male matching the same description walked into the Regions Bank on Main Street around 3:30 p.m. The suspect left the bank on foot. There is no description yet on his vehicle. No one was injured in the second robbery either.
While security cameras in Saltillo got some images of the suspect in the bank and his getaway car behind a nearby building, the Regions Bak in West Point got a clear image of the suspect’s face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saltillo Police Department at 662-869-5454, the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers 1-800-530-7151.