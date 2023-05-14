Saturday night shooting in Haven Acres injures one By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email May 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO – A Tupelo man was sent to the hospital following a Saturday night shooting in southwest Tupelo.Tupelo police responded to the 3000 block of Meadow Drive in haven Acres May 13 around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. The responding officers found a male who had been shot multiple times.The victim was carried to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center. At last call, the victim was in serious but stable condition.Investigators are interviewing possible witnesses.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Hospitals William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you