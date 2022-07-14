OXFORD • Oxford and University of Mississippi police have executed a dozen search warrants and conducted numerous interviews in connection with the search for a 20-year-old student who has been missing since early Friday morning.
Jimmy “Jay” Lee – a 5-foot, 7-inch, 120-pound man with black and blond hair – was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on July 8 at 5:58 a.m. The Black male was wearing a silver robe/housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers. His black 2014 Ford Fusion was towed from the Molly Barry Trails apartment complex Friday afternoon. Officials believe Lee may have been visiting someone at the apartment complex at the time of his disappearance.
According to an update released Thursday afternoon, Lee’s car was carried to the state crime lab for processing. The joint investigation has conducted around a dozen search warrants on both physical properties and digital items – like phones or computers. They are still waiting to get the results of some of the searches.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Oxford police had released a recording featuring Lee's father, Jimmie, pleading with the public for help in finding his missing son.
“If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact law enforcement. Just tell them what you know," Lee's father said.
Law enforcement officials say they have spoken with many people about Lee's disappearance.
On Wednesday, law enforcement agents and police dogs searched specific areas within the Oxford city limits. In the press release, police said they appreciates the support for the missing man and his family but what it needed right now is information.
Crime Stoppers has pledged $1,000 for information leading to Lee being found, according to various North Mississippi news outlets.
According to the Associated Press, Lee is a Jackson native and public policy major. He's a graduate of Murrah High School.
Anyone with information on Lee or his whereabouts is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-4000, University Police Department at 662-915-7234 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.
