TUPELO – A Tupelo family feels state Sen. Chad McMahan tried to intimidate them during a January phone call and have pressed criminal charges.
Jamie Gunnells said shortly after his wife, Natalie, shared a Facebook post by Lauren Smith, who later entered the race for McMahan’s legislative seat, the senator called his wife and told her she was “making it difficult” for him to help them.
Previously, McMahan had been helping the family secure Medicaid funds for their 23-year-old son, Patrick, who has severe autism.
“Tonight, I got a call from Washington, D.C., on your post, and you’re really, you’re not in line, you’re not in sync to help you and your family with her (Smith),” McMahan said on the call, which was recorded.
According to a transcript of the call provided by Gunnells, McMahan accused Smith of belonging to a hate group, wanting to end Medicaid, not paying her rent and attending the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising in Washington, D.C.
“He went on to tell us, ‘Do not support her (Smith) in any way.’ And at the time of the call, she was not a candidate,” Gunnells said. “Just the thought that someone in Washington was monitoring our social media was just a little too creepy.”
Gunnells said he sat on the intimidation for several months before deciding to press forward in the court system. He said other people in the community began approaching him and gave similar stories of the senator trying to pressure others, especially after a Mississippi Today story in April detailed the call.
He contacted Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, who put him in touch with District Attorney John Weddle.
“We looked up the statute, and it was exactly what he did,” Gunnells said. “He intimidated us. He tried to get us to not support his opponent.”
After talking with Lee County Prosecutor Matt Blanchard for a couple of weeks, Gunnells swore out an affidavit before Judge Phyllis Dye on Friday, June 16, alleging voter intimidation. By Tuesday, Dye and the other three Lee County Justice Court judges, as well as Blanchard, had recused themselves from the case.
Blanchard sent notice of the recusals to Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk to allow him to bring in a special judge and prosecutor for the matter.
The special judge will look at the affidavit and the evidence to decide if the allegations meet the threshold to be considered intimidation. If there is probable cause, an arrest warrant would be issued for McMahan.
When reached for comment, McMahan did not directly address Gunnells’ allegation of voter intimidation. In a prepared statement, McMahan called it a political stunt orchestrated by Smith.
“(The) affidavit is just another one of my opponent Lauren Smith’s baseless political stunts to distract the voters of Senate District 6 from the real issues,” McMahan said.
He said he found it most troubling that “Smith and her team” were using the courts and a “circus of untruths to attack me just ahead of the election with a well-covered event that happened 6 months ago.”
Voter intimidation is a misdemeanor in Mississippi. If convicted, it carries a sentence of up to a year in the county jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.
McMahan and Smith will meet in the Aug. 8 Republican primary. Since there is no Democratic candidate, the primary winner will win the right to serve northern Lee County in the state Senate.
