RIPLEY - Memorial services for a retired longtime highway patrolman killed suddenly last week while assisting with a traffic accident will be held today in Ripley.
Michael Griffin, 62, of Ripley, a retired trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and sworn LEO with the Department of Public Safety, was killed when a crashed vehicle rolled atop him on Monday, Sept. 4, on Highway 6 in Panola County.
Services for the 34-year law enforcement veteran will be held today, Sept 9, at 11 a.m. at the Ripley High School Event Center. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.
Graveside services will be held in Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Griffin was en route to Jackson when he stopped to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash at approximately 11 a.m. According to information provided by MHP, a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by 21-year-old Benjamin Jackson of Southaven was traveling west on Highway 6 when it collided with a 2002 Lincoln LS driven by 64-year-old Dewitt Cole of Sardis also traveling west on Highway 6.
Griffin was attempting to check on Cole when the Lincoln rolled over, fatally injuring the decorated law enforcement agent. Griffin was pronounced dead on the scene.
Gov. Tate Reeves, last week, called Griffin a friend of his family’s and said he was both saddened by his loss but unsurprised he died trying to ensure the safety of others.
“Mike Griffin was family to Elee and me, and I’m devastated by the news of the tragic accident that took his life this morning,” Reeves said. “But I’m not in the least bit surprised he was on the side of the road trying to help someone in need - because that was just the kind of person he was. All day and every day….a marine, a state trooper, a servant of God, and just an all-around good dude.”
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell called Griffin a dedicated public servant and law enforcement officer.
“On top of that, he was a wonderful friend to me and many others,” Tindell said. “He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during these difficult times.”
According to his obituary, Griffin enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1980, serving rifleman and remote sensor specialist until 1986. He joined the MHP in 1987.
In 2021, Griffin retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He continued his service with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi.
He is survived by his wife, Edna, and daughter Olivia.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
