WEST POINT – Authorities have arrested seven men from Clay and Monroe counties in connection with a late night shooting in September that left one dead and two injured.
The last of the suspects wanted in connection with the death of Jerni “Shug” White, 22, turned himself in to police last week.
“I think we’ve got everybody who was involved that night,” said West Point Police Chief Avery Cook.
Police were called to the Timberlane Apartments around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Cook said there was an altercation between a large number of people. The incident escalated to gunfire and responding officers found the victim in the front yard. Two others received nonfatal gunshot wounds.
Authorities have released few details about the altercation or what led to it.
“It is an ongoing investigation, so a lot of the facts can't be released at this point,” said Assistant District Attorney Trenda Davidson Brooks. “But we are going to get justice for Shug.”
West Point investigator Ramirez Ivy said police were able to make the first arrest just hours after the shooting. Jaylan Heard, 18, of Aberdeen, was arrested early Sept. 26 and charged with first degree murder. In mid-October, he was released from the Clay County Jail on a $1 million bond.
On Oct. 23, police arrested Lamarquez Deshawn Evans, 22, of West Point. He was charged with first degree murder and a separate armed robbery. He remains in the county jail on a $1.25 million bond.
The following day, police arrested Renaldo K. Carrothers, 18, and Jaquerius Deshun Crawford, 21, both of West Point. Carrothers remains incarcerated on a $1.25 million bond and faces charges of murder, accessory after the fact and five counts of dog stealing. Crawford is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Terrance Rendell Rowe, 22, of Aberdeen was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with first degree murder. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.
Shaunmicah Tyler Strong, 21, of Aberdeen was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with murder. During his initial appearance, his bond was set at $1 million.
On Nov. 8, police posted the name and picture of their final suspect on social media. About two hours later, the same Facebook page announced that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Jr., 22, had surrendered to authorities. He was charged with murder and is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.
During a press conference Monday, authorities appealed to the community to stop the gun violence.
“Shug died as the result of a senseless crime. This has to stop; this is going to stop,” Brooks said. “As a community, we can help make this community better. We can stop this senseless killing.”
Ivy said the community has rallied behind the White family, saying Shug was respected and loved by the community.
