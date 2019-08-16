SHANNON – Lee County Schools superintendent Jimmy Weeks said that four Shannon school campuses are currently on partial lockdown following a social media threat made on Friday.
"The post said Okolona and Shannon schools are going to 'get shot up,'" Weeks said. "It wasn't specific so as a precautionary measure, we locked all four campuses down."
Weeks said the district immediately informed law enforcement officials, who have increased presence at all campuses affected.
"They are continually monitoring," Weeks said.
LCS is allowing parents to check students out from classes, but normal dismissal times for each campus remains intact.
"We're going to get kids home as quick as we can," Weeks said.
The investigation remains ongoing.