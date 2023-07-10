OXFORD – A Shannon man who worked diligently in the same furniture industry company for two decades told a federal judge he found himself in a financial panic and just snapped last December when he robbed a Verona bank.
“This is a real Jekyll and Hyde situation,” said U.S. District Judge Glenn Davidson. “He has a good, steady employment record at one place and over a dozen letters sent to the court on his behalf. The man has done some good things, but he also has three armed robbery convictions.”
Saying that someone “just snapped” is not a defense to a criminal act, Judge Davidson sentenced Antonia Cannon, 57, to 63 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The sentence was actually more than the federal guidelines recommended.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Felicia Wilson cited Cannon’s criminal history, which includes a 1985 armed robbery conviction and the 1998 armed robbery of two banks in the Mississippi Delta. Cannon brandished a realistic toy gun during all three bank robberies.
Federal public defender Merrill Nordstrom argued that since the robberies were more than 25 years old, the court should not consider them, urging the judge to follow the guideline of 41-51 months in prison. She asked the court to consider the mitigating factors.
“Mr. Cannon was drowning in financial debt. The plant was not producing as much, so he took out some of those credit card checks we all get,” Nordstrom said. “He also took out some personal loans. After a while, the credit card companies came looking for their money. He made a terrible decision, and he is sorry.”
Earlier this year, Cannon pleaded guilty to robbing the Renasant Bank branch in Verona on Dec. 30, 2022. He was captured in Tupelo less than 30 minutes after he left the bank and has been in custody ever since.
According to court documents, Cannon entered the bank on Raymond Avenue at 4:41 p.m. He walked up to the teller brandishing a black firearm and demanded money. After the teller handed him $4,700 in cash, he walked out and drove away in a red Cadillac. Minutes later, a Natchez Trace Parkway ranger spotted his car, and he was arrested in a west Tupelo neighborhood.
The stolen cash was found inside the vehicle. A cell phone and the toy gun he used during the robbery were thrown out of the car during the pursuit. Both were recovered.
“I made a terrible decision,” Cannon said when he addressed the court Monday morning, apologizing to his wife, family and the bank tellers. “I was under serious financial strain and was about to lose the family property to taxes. From 2003 to 2023, I was working and not in trouble and not endangering the public. That is who I am.”
Prosecutor Wilson disagreed, citing Cannon’s violent criminal history.
“He has a history of it all. The pattern is the same. He knows how to do this. When he gets stressed, he chooses to get a gun and rob people,” Wilson said. “They put a lot of attention on the fact the guns were BB guns. But the folks being robbed didn’t know that. To them, it appeared to be a real semi-automatic weapon.”
Cannon will be given credit for the more than six months he has already spent in custody.
In July 1998, Cannon walked into the Valley Bank in Clarksdale and robbed two tellers of $3,300. Less than two months later, Cannon walked into the Trustmark National Bank branch in Leland and robbed two tellers of $3,788. A year later, he was sentenced to 70 months on each of the bank robbery charges, to be served concurrently, as well as five years supervised released.
Cannon served about 52 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was released in late November 2003. The supervision ended in September 2008.
