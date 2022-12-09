TUPELO – More than a dozen needy kids went on shopping sprees Friday morning at the West Main Walmart during the fifth annual Shop with a Cop event.
“This event is always the highlight of my year,” said Capt. Jon Bramlett, who oversees the Tupelo Police Department support services division. “It is sponsored by Walmart and donations from businesses and private citizens. Over the last five years, we have given back about $25,000.”
Each year, the Tupelo Public School District selects four students from four elementary schools to take part in the program. The students are paired with a police officer and a Walmart employee and turned loose to snag toys, clothes ... just about anything they could want. The adult co-shoppers keep a running total with the $300 limit in mind. But when they get to checkout, the shopping carts often go over the limit, but items are not put back.
Most of the shoppers started off in the toy section but soon filtered into electronics, sporting goods, clothing and shoes.
Kira Wynn, 11, got herself some pink shoes with animal prints first, but then switched gears and got a dinosaur and Black Panther claws for her brother, “because he really likes them.”
About half of the police officers had not taken part in any of the previous Shop with a Cop events. Bramlett said that was intentional as the department tried to include younger officers to make sure the event was adopted by the younger generation.
“This is my first time, and it was pretty awesome,” said officer Tyler Moore. “Seeing them get so excited was great.”
And Moore’s shopping partner, Eli Fair, had a good reason to be excited. In addition to the excitement of the shopping spree and meeting the officers, the Pierce Street student also turned 10 on Friday.
“This is the best birthday ever,” Fair said.
Organizers usually try to find volunteer officers with children, then pair them with students of the same sex and roughly the same age. This was Corp. Christopher Wray’s first Shop with a Cop, but having a 6-year-old daughter prepared him for shopping with a little girl.
“This is right up my alley,” Wray said. “We knew exactly where we needed to go. She got clothes, shoes and toys. We even got a set of rain boots.”
This year’s student participants came from Lawhon, Lawndale, Pierce and Rankin elementary schools.
Shop with a Cop is more than just a shopping spree. It is an all-day event. The students were picked up at their schools and given a police escort all the way to the front door of the store.
The children were treated to cookies, donuts and punch at the store, then carried to the Tupelo Police Department headquarters on Front Street for a catered lunch.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.