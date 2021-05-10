TUPELO - Tupelo police detained two people after an East Tupelo altercation outside a bank escalated to gunfire Monday around noon.
Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers responded to the Renasant Bank branch at 164 South Veterans Boulevard, where a dispute was reported in the parking lot.
During that disturbance a shot was fired. Both parties were detained and the area was secured. McDougald said there were no injuries reported.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.