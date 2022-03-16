featured Silver Alert issued for missing Alcorn County woman By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hicks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CORINTH • The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks of Corinth.She is described as a white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.She was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Capitol Street at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County on a bus going to Memphis, Tennessee.Family members say Tammy Lynn Hicks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tammy Lynn Hicks, contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tammy Lynn Hicks Alert Silver Alcorn County Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation Corinth Medical Condition William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Zelensky appeals to American values in speech to Congress Cities with the worst commutes in Mississippi Here's what Europe is doing to wean off reliance on Russian gas Son of Atlanta spa shooting victim says his Asian mother was targeted Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters