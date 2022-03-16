Tammy Hicks

CORINTH • The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks of Corinth.

She is described as a white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Capitol Street at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County on a bus going to Memphis, Tennessee.

Family members say Tammy Lynn Hicks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tammy Lynn Hicks, contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.

