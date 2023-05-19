Silver Alert issued for missing Tupelo man By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Tyler Johnson of Tupelo.Johnson is described as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.He was last seen Tuesday, May 16, at about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Gloster Street in Tupelo. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants, traveling in an unknown direction.Family members say Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson, contact Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911 or 911. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Clothing William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you