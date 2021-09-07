JACKSON • The 2021 Labor Day holiday was deadly on the state's largest roads. State troopers worked more than 140 wrecks that lead to six deaths.
None of the fatal wrecks were within the Daily Journal coverage area, but a 3-year-old girl from Holly Springs died from injuries in a Grenada County wreck.
During the three-day Labor Day enforcement period that ended Monday night at midnight, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations - including 186 driving under the influence arrests, 330 seat belt citations, and 113 child restraint citations. MHP also investigated 146 motor vehicle crashes with 54 injuries and six fatalities. Troopers assisted with heavy traffic issues throughout the enforcement period as a result of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
A Saturday afternoon wreck in Grenada County claimed the lives of two. A 2011 Toyota Sequoia driven by Abigail Branch, 37, of Holly Springs, was traveling north on State Highway 7 when a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Ladarrius Campbell, 21, of Grenada, MS, pulled out of a side road. The SUV hit the driver's side of the sedan. Campbell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Janie Branch, 3, of Holly Springs, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where she later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Sunday morning, a similar wreck claimed the lives of two in Tunica County. Nrsimha Broomfield, 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, was traveling southbound on US Highway 61 in a 2006 Chevy Cobalt just before 6 a.m. Sept. 5. A 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Chad Little, 64, of Southaven, pulled out of a side road and was struck in the driver's side. Chad Little and rear passenger Brett Little received fatal injuries from the crash and were both pronounced dead on the scene.
Monday evening, the 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Megan E. Burr, 28, of Brookhaven, was traveling west on US Highway 84. She left the road around 7:20 p.m., crossed the median and hit the eastbound 2010 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Bolton A. Billiot, 18, of Kentwood, Louisiana. Burr and rear passenger Travis Burr, 3, of Brookhaven, MS, received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.
All crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.