TUPELO • A Smithville woman has died following a collision with an 18 wheeler on Interstate 22 in Lee County on Friday.According to coroner Carolyn Green, the victim was Mary Gipson, 71. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 12:36 p.m.The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.This story will be updated with new information as it's released.