TUPELO – Stephen Spencer will be sworn in as the next Lee County Court judge next week.
The investiture ceremony will be held Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Lee County Justice Center in Tupelo. Mississippi Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Barnes will administer the oath of office.
Spencer, 42, of Saltillo, was elected Nov. 8 to Seat 2 of the Lee County Court. Incumbent Judge James Moore withdrew from the race, leaving Spencer unopposed.
Spencer has practiced law with the firm of Mitchell, McNutt and Sams since 2006. He has also served as a court appointed guardian ad litem in Chancery Court since 2019. He is a past president of the Lee County Bar Association and the Lee County Young Lawyers. He served for two terms on the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project.
He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi and a juris doctor from Mississippi College School of Law. He served as a law clerk for Judge Barnes during law school.
He is married to Courtney Spencer. They have three children.
Judge Barnes and Tupelo attorney John Hill will speak during the investiture. Rev. John Foster of Saltillo First United Methodist Church will offer prayer.
Across the state, 18 new trial judges will take their oaths of office in ceremonies scheduled during the next few days. New judges include eight new county court judges, three new chancery court judges, and seven new circuit court judges. New judicial terms for county, chancery and circuit court judges begin on Jan. 1, 2023.
