STARKVILLE – By the spring of 2025, the Mississippi Highway Patrol hopes to be out of the cramped substation that has been home to the troopers for nearly 60 years.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety officially broke ground Thursday morning on a new 25,000-square-foot facility in west Starkville near the intersection of highways 12 and 25.
“When I became commissioner three years ago, I knew we needed a new substation,” said DPS commissioner Sean Tindell. “I am proud of what this new facility represents.”
MHP commander and former captain of the Starkville-based Troop G Col. Randy Ginn said the land was donated by the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Agency in 2013.
“We’ve been looking at this for 10 years,” Ginn said. “Troop G will look a lot different from that ‘little building as you go to Mississippi State,’ as people say. It will be a modern facility with all we need to do our jobs.”
Troop G is currently housed in a two-story building on Highway 182 that was built in 1964. An addition in 1986 boosted its size to roughly 9,000 square feet.
The $13.5 million new facility will be nearly three times larger than the current building. The 10-acre site will include not only the offices for MHP and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, it will have a maintenance building, a commercial driver’s license testing pad, a helipad and an emergency generator. The latter will allow the building to serve as a command center in the event of a disaster, said architect Hoppy Allred.
“The construction will take about 18 months, weather permitting,” Allred said. “We haven’t signed a contract yet but we’ll probably be able to start construction next month (September).”
The site is located off Highway 25 on the north end of the new Cornerstone Park sports complex. DPS deputy commissioner Mandy Davis said the site will be accessed directly from the four-lane, just south of the Highway 12 interchange.
