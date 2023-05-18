Starkville man charged after one night burglary spree By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email May 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Gandy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STARKVILLE – An Oktibbeha County man has been charged with three felonies, accused of breaking into multiple businesses in one night.Starkville police arrested Tamarris Gandy, 34, of Starkville, May 17 and charged him with three counts of commercial burglary and seven unrelated misdemeanor warrants.Gandy is accused of burglarizing Tommy Morgan Realtors at 550 Russell St., Mugshots Grill & Bar at 550 Russell St. and Dapper Doughnut at 100 Maxwell St., all on the night of May 1.Gandy remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police Security And Public Safety Trade William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you