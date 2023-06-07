GREENVILLE – A Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and money laundering.
Terrance Chandler, 44, of Starkville, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance and one count of money laundering. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Debra M. Brown sentenced him to 240 months in prison for both counts, with three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
Court records show that Chandler was involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine from Texas and distributing them throughout Mississippi and elsewhere. The investigation of this drug trafficking organization and its participants spanned more than a year and resulted in 15 people being indicted.
“The U.S. Attorney’s office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of individuals who choose to illegally sell dangerous and unlawful drugs in our towns and communities,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “We hope that today’s sentence will make other individuals think twice before they choose to seek quick profits from distributing illicit drugs.”
Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Anessa Daniels-McCaw said this “conviction and sentence should send a clear message to other drug traffickers that they will be held accountable for their crimes. We will continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”
Officers from multiple agencies arrested Chandler and 10 others in Clay, Grenada, Oktibbeha and Webster counties in October 2020. The investigation resulted in the seizure of 7,901 grams (17.4 pounds) of methamphetamine, 202 grams of cocaine, 166 grams of crack cocaine, 90,148 grams (nearly 200 pounds) of marijuana, and $418,197 in U.S. currency.
