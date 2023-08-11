OXFORD – A Starkville man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for possession of a Glock handgun with a fully automatic conversion device.
Tyquerius Trequon Doss, 20, pleaded guilty in April to possession of a machine gun. According to the indictment, on Nov. 2, 2021, Doss had a 9mm Glock model 19C pistol with a fully automatic conversion device commonly referred to as a “Glock switch.” As part of the plea agreement, the government agreed to drop three other charges related to the same arrest.
On Aug. 10, U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Doss to 60 months' imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
“Federal law prohibits anyone from possessing an unlicensed machine gun, which is what a Glock with a switch becomes,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The potential for deadly violence increases exponentially when criminals possess automatic weapons, and we will continue to do all we can to remove the criminals and the illegal machine guns from the street. We commend the FBI, ATF, and the Starkville Police Department for their joint efforts to make our streets safer.”
Three years ago, a then 17-year-old Doss was arrested and charged as an adult following a shooting at a Starkville apartment complex that wounded one person.
What began as a large verbal and physical disturbance at the Brookville Garden apartments at 305 Everglade Avenue on the evening of June 23, 2020, escalated to gunfire. Doss and a 16-year-old were both charged as adults with attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and two counts attempted aggravated assault.
He was under felony indictment when he was arrested on the federal weapons charge.
District 16 District Attorney Scott Colom said those charges are still pending.
