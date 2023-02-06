Starkville pedestrian killed in Saturday night collision By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STARKVILLE – The Starkville Police Department is investigating a fatal Saturday night collision involving car and a pedestrian on the north end of the city.Police were called to Garrard Road, between North Jackson and North Montgomery streets, around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 4. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities said the driver and passengers of the vehicle remained on scene and are cooperating with accident investigators. The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you