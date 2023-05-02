STARKVILLE – Three people, including a juvenile charged as an adult, have been charged in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured two at a convenience store on the east side of Starkville.
Police were called to the Sprint Mart located at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, for a report of a shooting. It was the second shooting outside the store in April.
Coby Jones, 17, of Starkville, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Also arrested were Jade Stallings, 22, and Aja Sherrod, 23, both of Starkville, each charged with accessory after the fact.
Police say the two shooting parties knew each other and this was a focused attack. Authorities also believe the pistols were illegally modified for automatic fire.
In the Sunday shooting, two people received minor injuries. A female associated with the parties shooting at each other was grazed by a bullet. A male bystander was hit in the abdomen by debris from a ricocheting bullet.
The shooting remains under active investigation and more arrests are expected.
Police did not say if this shooting was related to an April 1 shooting at the same store.
During that shooting, Marcus Bell Jr., 18, of Starkville, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was arrested April 11 after he was released from medical care and charged with aggravated assault. Jordan Young, 17, of Starkville, and Javion Rice, 18 of Crawford, were were arrested three days later and charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
