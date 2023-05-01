STARKVILLE – The Starkville Police Department is investigating a second shooting at a convenience store on the east side of town.
Police were called to the Sprint Mart located at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, for a report of a shooting. Authorities said the parties knew each other and this was a focused attack.
In this instance, two people received minor injuries. A female associated with the parties shooting at each other was grazed by a bullet. A male bystander was hit in the abdomen by debris from a ricocheting bullet.
The shooting remains under active investigation. Police did not say if this shooting was related to an April 1 shooting at the same store.
During that shooting, Marcus Bell Jr., 18, of Starkville, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was arrested April 11 after he was released from medical care and charged with aggravated assault. Jordan Young, 17, of Starkville; and Javion Rice, 18 of Crawford, were were arrested three days later and charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
