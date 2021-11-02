Starkville police investigating shooting incident By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE • Police are actively investigating a possible shooting incident that happened early Monday morning.The Starkville Police Department received multiple calls around 1:15 a.m. Monday Nov. 1 on the western side of the city. Get breaking news alerts from the Daily Journal app Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said a number of shots were fired near the intersection of Highway 12 and Industrial Park Road."No injuries were reported and the road was temporarily closed for processing," Lovelady said. "We are actively investigating the incident." Want updates sent to your inbox? Subscribe to The Daily, our all-you-need-to-know newsletter. Anyone with information about the car or the crime is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Disruptive TikTok trend causes more work for WHS custodial staff, damages bathrooms Discovering ancient Petra with a local 'People are dying!' Fury in community after building collapse CNN witnesses 9-year-old being sold for marriage to 55-year-old man Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists