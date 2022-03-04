SALTILLO • Saltillo only needs the signature of Gov. Tate Reeves before they can ask residents once again if they want to approve a tourism tax.
The bill has been approved by both chambers of the state legislature.
House Bill 1523, introduced by Rep. Jerry Turner, would authorize a referendum to see if residents in Saltillo want to enact a 2% tax on hotels and restaurant sales. The money could be used for tourism, economic development, parks and recreation, and related purposes.
The House passed the measure 106-8 on Feb. 16. On Wednesday, the measure was approved in the Senate with a 50-0 vote.
The bill will now head to Gov. Reeves to be signed into law. His signature would require the city to hold the referendum on election day, Nov. 8.
This actually the third time the city has sought the special tax. The first attempt never made it out of the Mississippi Senate. The legislature gave the city the nod in 2018, but Saltillo's voters shot down the idea at the polls.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham has said his administration plans to sell voters on the proposed tax as a way of improving the city and the quality of life of residents.
"That can be a myriad of things, including roads," said Alderman Bryan Morgan. "We could use it to capitalize on the work we are already doing for park and rec."
The tourism tax would apply to all restaurant and prepared food sales, as well as hotel rentals. While the city does not currently have any hotels, the added fees would apply to any future hotels. At least one hotel chain is currently looking at the possibility of building in Saltillo
Tourism taxes are collected each month by the businesses and sent to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The state collects around 100 tourism taxes and keeps 3% of the proceeds to defray the administrative costs. The city would then receive a check from the state on the 15th of the following month.
Many cities across northeast Mississippi have similar tourism taxes, ranging from 1% to 3%. Some have the tax on both prepared food and hotels. Others only have it on one or the other.
Saltillo officials estimate the tax could bring in an extra $50,000 a year. Grantham said similar taxes in Booneville and Baldwyn generate around $130,000 and $60,000 a year, respectively.