TUPELO – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is ready to try a former Amory High School teacher, charged with nearly two dozen sex crimes against former students.
“The case stalled due to (the defendant’s) lack of counsel. At this juncture, the state of Mississippi is ready to go to trial,” Stephanie Brown of the Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday after Circuit Judge Kelly Mims appointed a public defender for Toshemie Wilson.
Judge Mims encouraged the prosecutor to seek the next available trial date in Monroe County Circuit Court. Wilson is scheduled to go to trial on the federal charges next month.
Wilson, 47, of Okolona, is accused of giving juvenile male students cash and drugs and then recording them while they performed sex acts either alone or with a blow-up doll over a 15-year period. Last summer, a federal grand jury indicted Wilson on 10 counts of the sexual exploitation of children and a Monroe County grand jury handed down a 22-count indictment in circuit court.
He fired the attorneys representing him in both courts in January. He was given 60 days by circuit court to hire a new attorney. That deadline expired March 13.
Wilson was brought before Judge Mims on Wednesday morning in Lee County for a status hearing. When asked if he had hired a new attorney, Wilson said he had contacted Victoria Washington of Southaven.
“I spoke to her once, but she hasn’t returned my call,” Wilson said. “My family has also been trying to contact her.”
Brown noted that Wilson’s inaction in finding legal counsel prompted a federal judge to appoint a public defender more than three weeks ago.
While Wilson at one time had two paid attorneys, he is considered indigent now and qualifies for free representation. Wilson has been in custody since last July. Under questioning, he said he had no sources of income, no bank accounts and no anticipated inheritance. His only asset, a car, is tied up in a bankruptcy filing.
Judge Mims appointed Chris Bauer as public defender but encouraged Wilson and his family to continue to pursue alternate counsel.
Wilson was an instructor with the Technical Students Association. His alleged inappropriate conduct with students dates back to at least 2005 but did not come to light until November 2020 when a former victim came forward.
During searches of Wilson’s house and storage building in May 2021, investigators reportedly seized more than 300 items, including video tapes labeled with sexual positions and the names of known Amory High School students. There were also nondisclosure agreements signed by Amory students.
On July 20, 2022, a Monroe County grand jury handed down a 22-count indictment that included human trafficking — procuring the sexual servitude of a minor, gratification of lust and child exploitation. The following day, a federal grand jury indicted Wilson on 10 counts of the sexual exploitation of children. Both indictments say there were nine victims.
On the state charges, Wilson is facing more than 700 years in prison. Each count has a maximum sentence ranging from 15-40 years. If convicted of the federal charges, Wilson would face up to 30 years in prison for each charge.
