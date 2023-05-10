NEW ALBANY – The efforts of the defense to get the victim to participate in a Union County attempted murder case have involved a Tennessee court Monday and the Mississippi Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Lane Mitchell is on trial for attempted murder in the February 2019 stabbing of Russell Rogers at the Tallahatchie Gourmet restaurant. Rogers suffered serious injuries and was placed under the legal conservatorship of his father, Bob Rogers.
According to testimony earlier this week, the Rogers family has not participated in the investigation into the stabbing nor Mitchell's prosecution. Neither Rogers nor his family has ever given a statement to the New Albany Police Department, despite numerous requests by investigators. Both the state and the defense subpoenaed Rogers, whose last known address was with his wealthy parents in Collierville, Tennessee, a Memphis suburb.
Court officials are under the impression that Rogers is being shielded or hidden by his parents. While the parents have argued that Rogers is not capable of testifying, he was recently in Europe. He reportedly returned to Tennessee last week.
As the trial began Monday, defense attorneys petitioned a Shelby County, Tennessee, court to force Rogers to participate in the trial. The Shelby County Probate Court issued an order Tuesday quashing the defense’s effort.
In the order, Judge Kathleen Gomes said Russell Rogers was “a disabled person and his particular mental health disabilities render him incapable of testifying in and court proceeding, much less the criminal trial in which he was the victim of an undisputed near-fatal stabbing.”
Tuesday afternoon, the state rested, and the defense filed a motion asking for a directed verdict and an acquittal. In response, Bob Rogers filed a writ of prohibition with the Mississippi Supreme Court on Wednesday morning asking the high court to step in and stay the trial.
The move drew the ire of Circuit Judge Kent Smith.
“The conservator continues to try to play puppet master and influence this trial by manipulating things,” Smith said. “I am not going to stay the trial until the Supreme Court orders me to stay.”
About two hours later, the State Supreme Court refused to hear the conservator’s motion.
The order signed by Justice Leslie King cited a state law that says a victim “does not have standing to participate as a party in a criminal proceeding or to contest the disposition of any charge.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.