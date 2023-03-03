JACKSON – The state’s highest court has agreed to look into a 2018 wreck in which an Oxford police officer ran a red light and collided with a car, injuring a woman and her daughter.
In a split decision, the Mississippi Supreme Court voted 6-2 to grant the city of Oxford’s request for a writ of certiorari, to allow the justices to take one more look at the case.
On a sunny afternoon in September 2018, officer Matthew Brown was responding to a wreck. His route across town took him through residential areas where speed limits ranged from 30 to 45. According to the in-car camera system, Brown reached speeds as high as 92 and drove through a pedestrian crosswalk at 73.
Traveling down Molly Barr Road, Brown approached an intersection doing 58, slowed to 45 and entered the intersection against a red light doing 46 — 6 miles per hour over the posted limit of 40. He struck Patricia Phillips’ car, causing it to spin a full 360 degrees.
Phillips and her daughter were injured and sued the city of Oxford for damages. During the April 2021 bench trial in Lafayette County Circuit Court, Judge Grady Tollison noted that the officer was using his flashing lights, siren and air horn to alert the other motorists.
Tollison ruled in favor of the city, saying the officer did not act with reckless disregard.
When Phillips appealed, the Mississippi Court of Appeals reversed Tollison’s ruling and remanded the case back to the lower court to determine damages. In that split decision, five justices believed the officer did not do enough to ensure the safety of the public noting that just turning on lights and sirens “does not give an officer a free pass.” The four dissenting justices disagreed with the court overturning the decision of a circuit judge who reviewed all the evidence presented before making his ruling.
When asking for the Supreme Court to hear the case, Oxford argued that the Court of Appeals “eviscerated” Tollison’s assessment of witness credibility and evidentiary weight by reweighing facts already considered. They further argued that the appellate court misinterpreted a longstanding state law dealing with reckless disregard.
In the Thursday order, neither the six judges who voted to grant the writ of certiorari nor the two judges who voted against it offered written opinions. Associate Justice James D. Maxwell II of Oxford did not take part in the decision.
When the Supreme Court hears the appeal, they will be looking primarily at the Court of Appeals ruling but also at the lower court ruling. The high court could affirm the appellate court decision and remand the case back to circuit court to determine damages for Phillips. Or, the Supreme Court could rule that Tollison got it right the first time and rule Oxford immune from damages.
