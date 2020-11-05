TUPELO • The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and life-without-parole sentence of a man who attempted to kidnap a woman while wielding a knife in August 2017.
In a Thursday ruling, the state’s high court found that Louis Winston Scott’s arguments to set aside his indictment and conviction were without merit.
The May 2019 conviction stemmed from an incident in which Louis Winston Scott impersonated a police officer by using a phone application that simulated a flashing police vehicle light. He pulled over a woman and threatened her with a knife, but she was able to flee by driving away.
The attack occurred in Lee County. In 2019, Scott was convicted of attempted kidnapping. He had two prior convictions for sexual battery and was sentenced to life in prison with parole under a habitual offender statute that left the trial judge with no sentencing discretion.
At trial, the prosecution introduced testimony that Scott later kidnapped and raped a different woman that same night, thought that second attack occurred in a different circuit court jurisdiction and his 2019 trial did involve any charges connected to that second attack.
Instead, testimony about the second attack was introduced to establish his intent to kidnap the victim of the first attack.
Scott’s defense brought two claims.
First, his defense claimed that testimony about the second attack was inappropriately admitted as evidence in his trial for the first attack.
Evidence of crimes not under consideration at a trial cannot be entered into evidence except in some circumstances, but the state’s high court found no issue with the testimony of the second attack in Scott’s trial.
“We find this issue to be without merit. Clearly, the evidence of Scott’s attacking another woman that night was prejudicial. But it was not unfairly prejudicial,” the court wrote. “Scott’s attack on the victim in this case was unsuccessful, and he was charged with attempted kidnapping. The key element of attempt is intent, and so Scott’s intent in the abortive first attack was at issue. What Scott did to the second victim following his second assault, which he completed, was highly probative of what he would have done to the first victim had she not escaped.”
Scott also claimed that his indictment did not sufficiently detail that the attempted kidnapping did in fact fail, but the court found that this claim also lacked merit in light of previous case law.