RIPLEY – The attempted first degree murder trial of Lane Mitchell will proceed as planned Monday morning in Union County Circuit Court.
During a three-hour status hearing in neighboring Tippah County Friday afternoon, Circuit Judge Kent Smith dealt with three pre-trial motions. The rulings will hamper the defense’s opening statement by limiting certain words or terms, but leaves the door open for them to be used later.
The judge did not directly address a protective order issued earlier this week that banned the media from releasing certain documents that were freely available on a public court website run by the state. Some experts called that order an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment freedom of the press.
At issue in the trial is a Feb. 11, 2019, incident at Tallahatchie Gourmet, a New Albany restaurant. Following some sort of encounter between the defendant's father, who was tending bar, and patron Nathan Russell Rogers, Mitchell stabbed Rogers in the neck multiple times. The incident was caught on video which will likely be shown during the trial.
The state says it was an unprovoked attack, and that the stabbing victim was unarmed. The defense says Mitchell was acting in self-defense and going to his father’s aid.
Defense attorneys wanted to introduce the victim’s previous mental health issues, a conservatorship and alleged previous bad acts.
In order to bolster its case, prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office had hoped to introduce allegations that Mitchell physically assaulted two fellow students at the University of Mississippi a year after the stabbing.
Earlier this week Judge Smith ordered sealed a set of records about that alleged assault. The subpoenaed items were originally sealed, but when Union County switched over to the Mississippi Electronic Courts system, the files became available to the public.
“It was inadvertently done,” Judge Smith said. “I don’t know if it was a deputy clerk or a contract employee helping to scan and upload documents.”
However, some of those documents were also included as an exhibit in a 2022 filing by prosecutors that remains unsealed, as previously reported by the Daily Journal and also detailed by Mississippi Today.
The judge granted a motion to exclude the University of Mississippi documents but said if the event is mentioned during the trial, he will hold a discussion away from the jury to consider admitting the documents.
The judge also ruled that the stabbing victim’s medical records including a diagnosis of schizophrenia can be used by the defense. Defense lawyers cannot mention that the victim has been placed under a conservator. The judge also left the door open for the defense bring up a previous arrest by the victim that was later expunged.
The other major ruling by Judge Smith Friday was to the defense’s mental health expert Dr. Joe Morris. He had previously entered a two-page opinion into the court record as to Mitchell’s state of mind and well-being. The defense had also asked if Morris could look at the victim’s files and form an opinion.
Because of the late hour of the request, the judge said the only way he would allow that was to continue the trial to allow the state to find their own expert witness for rebuttal.
“This case has been on the docket now for four years. I’ve had it for three years,” Judge Smith said. “It’s time to try this case and get it settled. I can’t see why it should be continued.”
During a 20-minute conference in chambers, the defense agreed to not press the issue and allow the trial to continue as scheduled next week.
Because the incident happened at a popular eatery and New Albany is a small town, the circuit clerk subpoenaed 350 jurors. A normal case would have about half that many. The judge noted that next week is state testing in public schools and he has already excused any school teachers from the jury pool. But that still leaves more than 300 potential jurors to certify and swear in before the defense and prosecution begin asking questions to weed the number down.
The judge hopes to get through the jury selection quickly and have opening statements by Monday afternoon. Defense Attorney Chandler Rogers said he feels the selection process will take up most of Monday.
The trial is expected to last about a week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.