JACKSON – Motorists should expect to see an increased police presence of the roads during the Christmas and New Year holiday periods.
State troopers step up holiday presence
- Daily Journal reports
-
-
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up for the 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel enforcement campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to keeping our citizens and roadways safe especially during the holidays,” said Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.
Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety checkpoints to monitor seat belt usage and remove impaired drivers from roadways. The Christmas period will begin on Friday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m. and will conclude Monday, Dec. 26 at midnight. The New Year’s period will begin on Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 a.m. and end on Monday, Jan. 2 at midnight.
“The Holiday season is a special time of year in which we all look forward to spending time with friends and family,” said MHP commander Col. Randy Ginn. “ In addition to time with their loved ones, our troopers will be working to make sure Mississippi motorists arrive home safely for the holidays and enjoy a merry Christmas and a happy new year.”
During the 2021 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 174 crashes with one fatality, made 146 DUI arrests, and issued 589 citations for occupant restraint violations on state and federal highway systems.
In the 2022 New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 178 crashes with two fatalities, made 279 DUI arrests, and issued 1,421 citations for occupant restraint violations on Mississippi roadways
