JACKSON • Mississippi has not executed a death row prisoner in nine years, but the Department of Corrections commissioner said they will be ready to put David Cox to death next month.
"We are always prepared," commissioner Burl Cain said. "There is a protocol written down about how it works and what has to be done in what order.
"All we have to do is follow the directions and carry out the process, and do it with dignity," he said.
Since 2002, Mississippi has used lethal injection as its manner of execution. State law calls for the use of an ultra short-acting barbiturate in combination with a chemical paralytic agent. The commissioner said the state will use the same drugs it has always used.
"We have to keep a supply on hand to be ready," Cain said. "The drugs have expiration dates on them. When one expires, we order more."
The execution process is not contracted out. It is done in house by existing staff.
The state has not executed anyone in almost a decade. Gary Carl Simmons Jr., 49, died by lethal injection June 20, 2012, for the murder and dismemberment of Jeffery Wolfe over a drug debt.
Cox, 50, of Pontotoc County, has been asking the state for two years to allow him to waive his appeals and be executed. In a surprise ruling Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Supreme Court set the execution for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. The high court did not give MDOC any warning that the ruling was coming or that the date would be less than four weeks away.
"We were as surprised as everyone else," Cain said. "The court did what they were supposed to do and that is good. We just keep the keys and carry out the process."
In 2012, Cox pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 fatal shooting of his wife, Kim Kirk Cox, and was sentenced to death. Cox also received another 185 years for seven other felonies, ranging from kidnapping to sexual assault to shooting into an occupied dwelling.
After years of appealing his conviction and sentence, in 2019, the Pontotoc County man petitioned the court to allow him to fire his attorney, waive all appeals and proceed with his execution.
In April, Third Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith ruled that Cox was "competent to terminate litigation and waive all appeals" and granted his request.
The Mississippi Code is pretty specific when it comes to legally taking the life of a person. Not only does the statute list the type of drugs to be used, by law the execution must take place at 6 p.m.
In addition to the condemned and guards, there can be up to 19 witnesses present. That list includes the sheriff of the county where the crime was committed, two doctors and up to eight members of the press. The condemned man may have two members of the clergy present.
The statute also allows for two members of the condemned person's family and two members of the victim's family. The governor can also allow two people "of good and reputable character" to witness an execution.
The executions take place at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman in north Sunflower County.