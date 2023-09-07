TUPELO – District Attorney John Weddle will seek the death penalty for a Tupelo man accused of executing a compliant convenience store clerk last September.
Christopher Copeland, 27, was transported from Pearl to Lee County Thursday morning and was wearing a bright yellow Central Mississippi Correctional Facility jumpsuit when he was formally arraigned on the charges of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
When Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk asked how he pleaded on the two charges, Copeland meekly said, “Not guilty, Sir.”
Copeland was under house arrest for a previous burglary conviction when he walked into the Chevron Food Mart at the corner of Cliff Gookin Boulevard and South Thomas Street on Sunday Sept. 11, 2022 and allegedly shot clerk Parmuegr Singh, 33, in the head while robbing the store.
Video footage from the store’s security system shows Singh not only complying with Copeland’s demands but giving the robber an extra stack of money he didn’t ask for. Singh opened the safe and even gave him a bank bag to carry the cash. The store’s video camera recorded Copeland jumping the counter and shooting the clerk in the back of the head at point-blank range.
Copeland surrendered to authorities hours after the shooting and has remained in custody ever since.
A Lee County grand jury handed down the two-count indictment in late June. In Mississippi, a capital murder conviction has only two possible sentences – life without parole or death.
“This is a capital murder case and the state is seeking the death penalty,” Weddle said at the arraignment. “Under these conditions, we ask that there be no bail.”
Judge Funderburk agreed and denied bail.
Court-appointed public defender Clay Nails of Corinth asked for a continuance to allow him to adequately prepare a defense, obtain discovery from the state and file the litany of motions required by state law in capital cases.
Nails said he plans to contact the capital defense division of the Office of State Public Defender for assistance in Copeland’s defense.
Funderburk told Nails and the District Attorney’s Office to get together and within the next 10 days set a schedule and deadlines for motions, pleas and the trial.
“If that is not done within 10 days, the court will set the deadlines without further discussion (or input from the defense or prosecution),” Funderburk said.
Copeland was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department and held initially in the Lee County Adult Jail. About 6 weeks after the killing, a circuit court judge reinstated a 16-year suspended sentence for a previous home burglary charge that landed Copeland on house arrest. He has remained in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections ever since.
Copeland’s felony convictions date back to a 2015 when he was 19 and charged with car burglary. Since then he has been convicted of car burglary and breaking into a house. He was sentenced to a combined 5 years but served just 27 months. MDOC released him early both times.
He stopped reporting to his probation officer and in October 2021, a circuit judge sentenced Copeland to two years on house arrest. Less than a year later, Copeland walked into the convenience store brandishing a pistol.
