TUPELO – A Lee County man accused of brutally beating a man to death outside a west Tupelo business has been deemed competent enough to face the legal charges against him.
Timothy Albert Turner, 37, of Birmingham Ridge Road, Saltillo, is charged with first degree murder in the April 2022 beating death of Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, of Fulton, in the parking lot of Steele’s Dive on West Main Street in Tupelo.
During a brief hearing Thursday afternoon in Lee County Circuit Court, the prosecution and defense agreed to accept Dr. Criss Lott’s mental evaluation of Turner. Assistant District Attorney David Daniels and defense attorney Tony Farese filed a joint motion asking Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk to accept the report. When a mental evaluation of a defendant is requested or ordered, a competency hearing must be held to enter the findings into the court record.
“The court has thoroughly reviewed the report of Dr. Lott’s examination of Mr. Turner,” Funderburk said. “It is his opinion to a reasonable degree of certainty that the defendant has a rational understanding of the proceedings against him. He understands the charges against him. He has the capacity to testify if he chooses to do so. It is the finding of this court that he is competent to receive further proceedings in this case.”
While the report said Turner was mentally competent enough to stand trial, Dr. Lott could not speak to Turner’s mental state during the assault.
“I cannot offer an opinion of Mr. Turner at the time of the offense as he declined to discuss the case with me,” Funderburk said, reading from the report that remains sealed.
Turner was scheduled to go to trial in early August, but the case has been continued to the next Lee County term. An exact date for the trial has not been set.
Turner – a husband and father of three with no prior felony record – has been held without bond since his arrest April 16, 2022 — roughly 17 hours after the fatal assault that was captured on the establishment’s numerous security cameras.
The incident happened in the West Main Street parking lot of Steele’s Dive around 1:30 a.m. after the bar/restaurant had closed. During Turner’s initial court appearance, a Tupelo police detective testified that Turner could be seen on video knocking Cooper to the ground and then punching him in the head more than 40 times, as well as slamming his head on the concrete and stomping on his face.
After the initial assault, Turner got into his vehicle and drove away. But police say he returned a short time later and stomped on Cooper’s face about a half-dozen times, and then punched him in the face about the same number of times. The detective said Cooper did not appear to move after the initial assault, and his hands showed no defensive wounds.
Turner was first charged with aggravated assault. When Cooper died later the same day the charge was upgraded.
Cooper’s mother and father filed separate civil wrongful death lawsuits against Turner and Steele’s Dive.
