TUPELO • The stepbrother of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd escaped from the Lee County Jail Sunday night but was quickly recaptured about a mile away.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies recaptured Michael Jamil Ali Sullivan less than 30 minutes after he was discovered missing March 13. Sullivan, 21, of 504 Lumpkin Street, was originally arrested Jan. 7, 2020 and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, Floyd Sullivan, 62.
The shooting drew national attention two years ago when it was was discovered that the victim was the stepfather of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd - Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown and Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown. After news of the shooting broke, the Tupelo Police Department was inundated with calls from a plethora of music industry entertainment magazines and websites looking for comment.
Johnson said Sullivan was placed in the booking area of the jail Sunday night to allow the staff to clean his cell.
"He was outside his cell but he was still in a secure area of the jail," Johnson said. "But he did have access to the intercom and was able to contact central control and order the door open."
While central control can see most of the booking area and exits, there is a concrete half wall leading to the exit.
"Once the door opened, he crawled out (hidden from the view of the jailers)," Johnson said. "He was able to access the lobby and left the facility."
Once the escape was noticed, authorities began an all out search for Sullivan. A Plantersville officer headed to the jail spotted him near an East Main Street convenience store and arrested him without incident.
He was charged with felony jail escape. Bond on the new charge was set at $250,000.
Floyd Sullivan was found dead in his own home Jan. 6 2020 from multiple gunshot wounds. Michael Sullivan was detained at the scene and held for psychiatric review. When he was released from a local psychological care facility the following afternoon, he was immediately arrested.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered Sullivan held without bond and he has remained in the county jail for more than two years while the case works its way through the court system.
Four days after the shooting, Tupelo police arrested Travis Lee Harris, 20, of 2406 Ewell Avenue, Tupelo, and charged him with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. He was initially ordered held without bond but was later given a bond and released.