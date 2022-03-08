TUPELO • The two Lee County Court judge races are now over, eight months before the voters can go to the polls.
Tuesday morning, Drew Stuart withdrew his name from the Lee County Court Judge, Place 1 election. Incumbent Judge Staci Bevill is now unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
This is the second time in four weeks that a judicial candidate has pulled out of the election. In early February, incumbent Place 2 Lee County Court Judge James Moore withdrew, leaving challenger Stephen Spencer unopposed.
"I have pulled out of the race," Stuart told the Daily Journal Tuesday morning. "I advised Judge Bevill this morning before I filed a letter with the circuit clerk."
His withdrawal letter was filed with Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Dulaney and stamped March 8.
Stuart, who has been practicing law for 14 years, was a latecomer to the race. He turned in his paperwork in the final days before the Feb. 1 qualifying deadline. But the more he thought about it, the long hours required of a judge became less appealing.
"After discussing it with my family, I decided to just keep being a lawyer," Stuart said. "I think Judge Bevill is doing a fine job, and she has my support and best wishes.
"I have two young children. One plays travel baseball. The other plays travel soccer. They are very good at it, and I didn't want to miss out on any more of their childhood."
Stuart's departure from the race will allow Bevill and Spencer to go ahead and start drafting plans for how the two-judge court will proceed over the next four years. During the last three years, Bevill has handled the bulk of the youth court work, will Moore handled most of the civil and criminal cases.
While the Lee County Court races are effectively over, there are still two highly contested county court elections in northeast Mississippi.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tate Reeves created new county court judge positions in Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties. In addition to youth court, the county courts also have jurisdiction on eminent domain, civil cases, domestic abuse protection orders and non-capital felony cases involving matters up to $200,000.
In Lafayette County, there was an early flood of candidates, with six people qualifying in the first two weeks. When the dust settled, there were eight candidates: Carnelia Fondren, Preston Ray Garrett, Steven Patrick Jubera, James B. Justice, Tiffany Kilpatrick, Christine B. Tatum, Josh Turner, Thomas Alan Waller.
Three people — Charles Bruce Brown, C. Marty Haug and Lee Ann Self Turner — qualified for the Oktibbeha County post.