TUPELO – A Tupelo man has been charged with second-degree murder after his gun reportedly went off while he was pistol whipping the victim.
Jaedin J. Hatchett, 22, was ordered held without bond during his initial appearance before Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen.
Tupelo police responded to Cheers at 205 North Gloster Street around 2 a.m. on March 5 for a reported gunshot victim. Officers responding to the bar near Crosstown found Montavious Clifton, 30, of Tupelo, suffering from an apparent gunshot and began rendering aid. He was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room where he later died.
Tupelo detectives began interviewing witnesses and going over videos from the business.
“When he (Hatchett) came in there was a big melee,” said Tupelo prosecutor Richard Babb. “He was pistol whipping the victim when the gun went off.”
Babb said the second-degree murder charge goes back to the old depraved heart murder. The death was not intentional but where someone acts “with reckless indifference to human life.”
“Your actions were imminently dangerous,” Judge Allen said. “You were striking an individual in the head with a gun and the gun went off.”
If found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.
Allen ordered Hatchett held without bond but said that issue would be reconsidered at Hatchett’s preliminary hearing.
Hatchett was arrested by a Lee County deputy sheriff on unrelated misdemeanor traffic charges Sunday evening. He was booked into the county jail at 6:01 p.m. for speeding, no driver’s license and no insurance. The Tupelo Police Department began pursuing charges against him Monday.
The investigation is still on-going and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS or TPD at tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or call 662-841-6491.
