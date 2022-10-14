VERONA • Authorities are looking for an 18-year-old Tupelo man in connection with the Thursday shooting of two men in south Verona.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn identified the suspect as Rodricus Hurst Jr., who listed a Briar Ridge address for a previous arrest
“He is considered armed and dangerous,” Nunn said. “If you come in contact with him, please do not approach. Call 911.”
Hurst is accused of shooting Mitchell McGaughy, 55, and his stepson Curtis Sims, 32, at a Raymond Avenue home on Oct. 13, just before 2 p.m. McGaughy was inside his 5343 Raymond Avenue home and Sims was outside in his car when four shots rang out.
Both men were transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated and later released from the hospital.
This is not Hurst’s first run-in with the law. Two years ago, then 16-year-old Hurst was charged as an adult for a shooting in east Tupelo.
On June 27, 2020, Tupelo police were called to the area of South Canal and Hankins streets around 7 p.m. No victims were located, but responding officers found a home with possible bullet holes in it as well as spent shell casings in the driveway of a house on Canal Street.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspects fleeing in a red four-door car shortly before police arrived. Investigators also learned that two or more individuals had been shooting at each other. Just minutes after getting the description of the suspect vehicle, a patrolman in the area of South Gloster and President streets spotted a red four-door with a shattered window and what appeared to be bullet holes in it.
During a traffic stop, police detained the occupants and allegedly located a firearm.
Hurst was initially detained as a juvenile. He was later certified as an adult, charged with shooting into a moving vehicle. He was transferred to the Lee County Jail and initially held on a $1 million bond.
