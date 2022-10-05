OXFORD • A man charged with murdering a missing University of Mississippi student and jailed since late July has asked the court for a new bond hearing.
Timmy Herrington, 22, of Grenada, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jimmy “Jay” Lee, 21, of Oxford, who disappeared July 8 but his body has not been found. Herrington has been held without bond since his arrest July 22.
In the document filed Monday in Lafayette County Circuit Court, defense attorney Kevin Horan argues that Herrington deserves a bond hearing because the recent grand jury failed to indict his client and there is no proof that Lee is even dead.
“There was no confession or admission and no physical or direct evidence … that implicated Mr. Herrington with any involvement in Jay Lee’s disappearance,” Horan wrote. “Jay Lee has not been found and there is no direct evidence that a homicide, or any other crime for that matter, has occurred.”
During an Aug. 9 bond hearing and preliminary hearing, the state laid out its case and Herrington was ordered held without bond by Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison. Since that six-hour hearing, the Lafayette County grand jury has convened and failed to indict Herrington for murder or any other charge in connection with Lee’s disappearance.
“It appears that there is no evident proof or substantial presumption that Mr. Herrington committed the alleged offense as indicated by the lack of an indictment in this matter,” Horan wrote, “and the state’s apparent failure to pursue prosecution to procure said indictment.”
Arguing that Herrington is being wrongfully detained, Horan asked the court to release Herrington on a reasonable bail and to set a hearing to determine that amount. There is no timeline for the court or prosecutors to respond.
During the preliminary hearing two months ago, Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Kilpatrick laid out most of the state’s case against Herrington.
Officials said the two men had a casual sexual relationship but things went awry, Herrington strangled Lee and then disposed of the body. Oxford police detective Ryan Baker testified the men “hooked up” in the early morning hours of July 8 but an argument ensued following the sexual encounter.
Authorities believe Herrington lured Lee back to his apartment, killed him, then drove Lee’s car to another apartment complex. He can be seen on surveillance cameras jogging away from the second complex and later being picked up by a friend at a nearby gas station.
Two weeks after Lee was last seen, a cadaver dog reportedly alerted four times to the smell of decaying flesh – three times in the bedroom and once in the kitchen-living room area – of Herrington’s apartment.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.