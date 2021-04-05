STARKVILLE - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young man in central Starkville Sunday evening.
The Starkville Police Department responded to the intersection of Hilliard Street and Sherman Street around 5:15 p.m. April 4 to the report of a shooting with a possible victim. The responding officers found a deceased white male, later identified as Clifton Hester Files, 17, of Starkville.
According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, the incident occurred on the end of Sherman Street. The suspects are believed to have fled on foot into a wooded area after firing the shots.
Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the suspects and victim knew each other and their motive is under investigation.
If you have information related to this incident please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.