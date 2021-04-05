STARKVILLE • Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young man in central Starkville Sunday evening.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Starkville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting with a possible victim at the intersection of Hilliard Street and Sherman Street. Responding officers found a deceased white male, later identified as Clifton Hester Files, 17, of Starkville.
According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, the shooting occurred near the end of Sherman Street. The suspects are believed to have fled on foot into a wooded area after firing the shots.
Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the suspects and victim knew each other and their motive is under investigation.
Anyone with information related to this incident are asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.