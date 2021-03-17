TUPELO - A Lee County man, whose brother was arrested at 13 and charged with capital murder, is now facing the same charge for the same death.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ojerrin Rasheed Burress, 21, of 5017 Raymond Avenue, Verona, on Tuesday. He was booked into the Lee County Jail charged with capital murder March 16 at 2 p.m.
"The arrest warrant was issued by the District Attorney's office," said Assistant District Attorney Brian Neely. "I can say it is part of the (Henry Adams) case. We feel comfortable that there is more than probable cause for the charge of capital murder, which is why we moved forward with the arrest warrant."
Burress has not had an initial appearance, but under Mississippi law, most capital murder suspects are held without bond.
In late October 2017, Baldwyn businessman Henry Adams Jr., 70, was robbed inside his South Second Street home, shot multiple times and left for dead. His body wasn't found until the following day.
Quindaris Burress was just 13 when he was arrested about a week later and charged with capital murder. He has remained incarcerated since Nov. 3, 2017. He has had three birthdays pass inside the Lee County Jail and will turn 17 next month.
Neely would not comment on how the recent arrest of Ojerrin Burress would affect the case against Quindaris Burress or if more arrests or charges are expected.
"I am not able to discuss an ongoing investigation," Neely said. "The case is still open and I don't anticipate it being closed anytime soon."
Quindaris Burress was arrested in November 2017 along with two other teens - Dequan M. Stribling, 13; and Jayce Bryson West, 14. Because of their age, all three were initially held on $1 million bonds each. During a bond hearing the following month, prosecutors agreed that the bonds for Stribling and West should be reduced to $50,000. Both were released on bond within hours of the court order.
The following spring, a Lee County grand jury indicted Qunidaris Burress for capital murder and Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk ordered him held without bond. The same grand jury chose not to indict Stribling and West.
"The grand jury heard the evidence (against Stribling and West) but didn't find there was enough to hand down indictments at this time," District Attorney John Weddle told the Daily Journal at the time. "We might come back to them at a later time if more evidence comes forward."
Baldwyn police believe Adams was killed during a robbery, most likely on the afternoon/evening of Oct. 22, 2017. He sold cars from his house on a heavily wooded and isolated street and was known to keep large amounts of cash. He was found the following day dead in his South Second Street home with multiple gunshots to the upper body. Police arrested Burress and the two other teens about 10 days later, charging each as adults with capital murder.
In Mississippi, a capital murder conviction has only two possible sentences – life without parole or death. But Quindaris Burress will not face the death penalty. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.
While Quindaris Burress is not facing the death penalty for his role in Adams' death, his brother could. Ojerrin Burress had already turned 18 in the summer of 2017 when Tupelo Police arrested him for strong-arm robbery.