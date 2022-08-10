Testimony during the preliminary hearing for Timothy Herrington, who is accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee of Oxford provided an alleged timeline leading up to Lee's disappearance:
- Lee texted his mother at 2 a.m. to wish her a happy birthday. She texted back and 7 a.m. and did not hear from him. When she used the app the two used on a regular basis to track each other’s movements, it could not locate his phone, which was presumed turned off.
- Cameras show Lee leaving his apartment around 4 a.m. to go to Herrington’s apartment. He returned home around 4:40.
- Lee and Herrington begin talking on Snapchat at 5:17. At one point, Lee said to Herrington, “Now you’re just trying to lure me over to beat my ass of something.” When Herrington finally agreed to reciprocate a certain sexual act, Lee agreed to come over. Lee’s digital profile stopped at 6:03 when he asked Herrington to open the door.
- Herrington is then seen in Walmart looking at large rolling garbage cans. Instead, he purchased a roll of duct tape at 6:49.
- Lee’s car is seen on video at 7:18 driving past Rainbow Cleaners. It is seen on Jackson Avenue at 7:21. At 7:25, the car pulls into the Molly Barr Trail apartments. It is later found parked on the backside of the complex.
- A Black male wearing a gray hoodie is seen on camera running from the complex about nine minutes later. The jogger later flags down a white Kia to get ride. Oxford police pull over the Kia two minutes later for speeding. Herrington was identified as the passenger.
- Herrington owns a small moving company with a partner. Herrington picked up the company box truck and drove to his parents’ house in Grenada. At 10:45, a security camera across the street showed Herrington loading a long-handled shovel and a wheelbarrow into the truck and leaving.
- Police picked up Herrington and carried him to the police station July 22. During a 17-minute portion of the interview played in court, Herrington admitted to having a relationship with Lee and that they had an argument. He said Lee later returned for a follow-up liaison and then left.
- While police were interviewing Herrington, a search warrant was conducted on his apartment. Cadaver dogs from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office alerted four times. The same dogs alerted to the rear cargo area of Herrington’s Ford Escape as well as to the drivers seat and rear of the moving van.
