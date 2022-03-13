TUPELO • More people were murdered in Lee County last year than in any other calendar year in the county's history.
There were a record 14 homicides in Lee County in 2021, topping the previous mark of 12 set in 2017. Nearly all of those killings — 10 — took place in the first seven months, and half of that number were killed during a single 24-hour period in late July.
The Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County chapter of the NAACP held a joint press conference calling for an end to gun violence following the city’s first-ever triple homicide on July 24. Together, the law enforcement officials and activists called for cooler heads to prevail.
"We are the only ones who can stop this. It's not just the Black community that needs to act. It is the whole community," NAACP chapter president Charles Moore said at the time. "I am past sick and tired. I want somebody to step up and take action. We've got to be responsible for our community."
At the same time, law enforcement begged anyone with information to come forward.
"Seeking community cooperation has been a cornerstone of our Community Oriented Policing philosophy and we asked the community for help with this tragedy," said TPD Major Chuck McDougald. "Thankfully the community came through and the suspects were identified and arrested."
In the wake of the triple homicide, the department also adjusted focus areas of some patrol and special units.
"Our tactics and allocation of resources are routinely adjusted to deal with varying circumstances such as day to night, or school open to school closed," McDougald said. "After July 2021, we continued that approach of adjusting and adapting as new information becomes available."
The pleas to the community and the altered policing approaches appeared to have some affect on violent crime as a whole. In the seven months since that fatal day, Tupelo has seen just a single homicide, and it did not involve guns. Lee County has been quiet as well, but ended the year with three fatal shootings in December.
The Daily Journal is looking back at the 2021 killings to give readers an update where each case stands.
All of the victims, except two, were shot. There were 13 male victims and one female. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 56. Most, 71%, were under 40. All but two victims were Black.
Law enforcement has suspects or closed the case in nine of the 14 killings. The 14 named suspects range in age from 16 to 54. More than half of the suspects are 21 or younger. And eight of the suspects are charged with capital murder.
The homicides were spread throughout the year. They began with a fatal shooting inside a car just outside of Tupelo and ended with a shootout during a suspected robbery of a Plantersville-area drug house.
Timothe Montgomery
At approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2021, Lee County deputy sheriffs responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Mitchell Road. There were three people in a car when shots rang out. Timothe Montgomery, 17, of Verona, was dead at the scene. Another victim was carried to the hospital in critical condition and, a year later, has not recovered. The third person was treated and released.
Lee County Sheriff's Office investigator Scotty Reedy said medical issues have delayed the investigation, but he hopes to present the case to the grand jury soon for possible criminal charges.
Jermaine Berghuis
Jermaine Berghuis, a 34-year-old Pontotoc man, was at a Feb. 5, 2021, party on Lakeview Street in west Tupelo. Police found him inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was carried to the hospital, where he died four weeks later.
No suspects have been arrested in the case, which has been featured at least twice by Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.
Thelbert Randall Cowley
Following a Feb. 21, 2021, altercation at a County Road 2204, Saltillo, residence, Thelbert Randall Cowley, 54, was stabbed in the chest and shoulder, and suffered slash wounds on his chin. Maurice Agnew, 54, of Baldwyn, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing.
The victim and suspect were acquaintances and had been together that day. Investigators believe the two got into an argument, which eventually escalated into violence.
Following his arrest, Agnew was ordered to serve a previously suspended 17-year sentence for a separate assault where he cut another man's throat. He has been indicted on the new charge and will be transported from a state prison to Lee County when the trial starts.
Christopher Green
On March 1, 2021, Verona police responded to apartments on East 10th Street around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground outside of a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Christopher Green, 24, of Tupelo, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been reported in connection with this shooting.
Lorenzin Brown
A suspected drug deal gone bad lead to the death of Lorenzin Brown, 24, of Tupelo. Brown was shot and killed on King Street near Crosstown.
Days after the May 18, 2021, shooting, police arrested Kortoris Burks, 43, of Tupelo; Amari Johnson, 20, of 109 Cook Drive, Aberdeen; and Justericca Pegues, 29, of 1910 Bella Vista, Tupelo. All three suspects were charged with first degree murder.
Maj. Jerry Davis, who oversees the detectives division of the Tupelo Police Department, said the case is still working its way through the grand jury and indictment processes.
Tadarrel Hall
July 24, 2021, was one of the deadliest days in Lee County's recent history.
It began in the predawn hours. Tadarrel Hall, 28, of Nettleton, was shot and killed in the parking lot of D'Casa restaurant on South Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Ja’derius Marion, 19, of Plantersville, was arrested later the same day and charged with second degree murder.
Police have not released a possible motive in this case but say the two men knew each other.
Randy Benson
An altercation between two long-time acquaintances led to gunfire in the Richmond community July 24, 2021 around 10 p.m. Randy Benson, 59, was killed inside his own house. Police have charged Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, in connection with his killing.
Police say King spent several days on the run in the woods near the Lee-Itawamba County line. A dehydrated King was captured four days by deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens.
According to law enforcement officials, King has been indicted and is awaiting trial.
Norahs Coleman, Jessica Pannell and Robben Wilson
Tupelo's first triple homicide began on July 24, 2021, with the sound of dozens of gunshots ringing out on Maynard Street around 11 p.m.
Norahs Coleman, 21; Jessica Pannell, 21; and Robben Wilson, 22, were killed. Four people have been charged with capital murder in connection with their deaths — Javion Clifton, 16; Shamar Carroll, 17; Taquon A. Garth, 18; and Jaylen Wells, 17.
Police have been reticent to release many details about the case, including a possible motive. The case is still under investigation and specifics will come out during the trials.
Maj. Davis with the Tupelo Police Department did say there was some sort of verbal altercation earlier in the evening between the suspects and the people at the Maynard Street residence.
Lucious Freeman
Tupelo police found an unresponsive man inside a Beasley Drive Oct. 15, 2021 at 3 a.m. Lucious Freeman, 45, was carried to the hospital where he later died. Coroner Carolyn Green said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Don Cornelos Gilleylen, 45, of Aberdeen, was charged with manslaughter.
Police say the two men got into a physical altercation, which resulted in Freeman's death. The reason for the fight has not been released.
Keandra Johnson and Nakeyce Bradford
Nettleton police responded to the city park near the primary school after midnight on Dec. 3, 2021, and found two men with gunshot wounds.
Keandra Johnson, 19, of Nettleton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nakeyce Bradford, 45, of Memphis, Tennessee, was carried to the emergency room in Tupelo, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said investigators believe the two men met and shot each other. The case is not closed, and authorities are still waiting on evidence like phone records to help uncover why the two men met in the park in the middle of the night, and what happened to them after they did.
Justin Mayfield
Justin Mayfield, 39, of Plantersville, was shot inside his home by armed intruders on Dec. 22, 2021. Authorities have said the intruders intended to rob the County Road 746 Plantersville residence. Even after the suspects had fled the suspected drug house, investigators found large amounts of cash and narcotics, said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
In February 2022, nearly six weeks after the shooting, law enforcment officials arrested Christopher Clayton, 21; Shanery D. Hampton, 29; and Gavin Jeffers, 28, and charged each with capital murder.
On Thursday, March 10, investigators arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the shooting. Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown was booked into Lee County Jail and charged with capital murder.
Officials hope to present the case to a Lee County grand jury in the coming months.